Kerwin Frost is a man who wears many hats. For his latest endeavor, he's hosting his first annual Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow tomorrow to raise awareness on racial injustice and attempting to raise $5 million for Colin Kaepernick and radio personality Nessa's Know Your Rights Camp.

Frost isn't doing this alone though. He has tapped a range of artists and designers to participate in the telethon including a few donating rare sneakers that will be auctioned off during the event. Items on the list include a sample pair of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star from Tremaine Emory (aka Denim Tears), a sample Nike Air FOG 1 colorway designed by Jerry Lorenzo's son, Jaden Smith's New Balance Vision Racer, and a sample version of Sean Wotherspoon's Adidas SuperEarth Superstar.

The event will be live-streamed starting tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST on platforms including TikTok LIVE, YouTube, and Twitch and will feature performances, interviews, and skits from various acts. Anyone wanting to donate to the Kerwin Frost Telethon Supershow can do so here.

