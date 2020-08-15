Chris Paul Debuts the Jordan CP3.XIII

Discarded by the Houston Rockets last summer, Chris Paul has led an upstart Oklahoma City Thunder group to an improbable fifth seed in the Western Conference. The future Hall of Famer remains at the top of his game, making the All-Star team for the tenth time in his career this past February. Not only is Paul still an elite point guard, but he's also still a signature athlete. During the Thunder's run of seeding games in the NBA Bubble, he took the court in a series of Jordan CP3.XII colorways inspired by Historically Black Colleges across the country. However, it looks like he may soon be moving on from the XII.

Ahead of the Thunder's game Friday evening, Paul warmed up in a wild colorway of the Jordan CP3.XIII. The shoe retains some of the line's heritage elements, such as its lower cut and chunky tooling, while also mixing in some fresh elements. Perhaps the most noticeable design feature is dual branding—a large Swoosh wraps the heel and the Jumpman is visible on hanging fabric tags. The Swoosh has been part of three of the last four Air Jordan launches, but this marks the first time its prominently featured on a CP3 signature model

According to leaked catalog shots, the CP3.XIII was originally supposed to be debut in April, but COVID-19 changed the sneaker timeline for most brands. As of now, there's no confirmation on when the model will hit retail, but we'll keep you posted.

Image via Joe Murphy/Getty