Jon Wexler, a longtime Adidas executive and the current general manager for Kanye West's Yeezy line, is exiting the company.

According to an internal memo sent to employees today, Wexler is departing the brand on Aug. 31 to pursue interests outside of the company. Further specifics regarding the exit weren't announced.

"Jon, also known by many as 'Wex,' joined Adidas in 2000 and quickly developed through a number of positions in Brand Communications and EIM," the memo says. "Most recently he successfully led the Yeezy [business unit]. Over the last two decades, Wex has made significant contributions to the Adidas brand through establishing partnerships with creators such as Kanye West, Pharrell, and Beyonce, to name a few."

Wexler's tenure with the Three Stripes started when he became the brand's category manager in 2000 before leaving for Converse in '04 to become director of lifestyle marketing. He rejoined Adidas in 2006 as brand manager, eventually working his way up to become the VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing, and then was named GM of the Yeezy line late last year.