Puma is wasting no time with new releases for J. Cole's RS-Dreamer signature sneaker. Shortly after the launch of the "Blood, Sweat and Tears" colorway, the brand confirmed today that two more styles are hitting shelves before the end of the month.

Next up are the "Concrete Jungle" and "Purple Heart" iterations, both of which arrive this week. Fans may recognize the "Concrete Jungle" makeup, which is inspired by the aesthetic of outdoor basketball courts and was spotted on Cole courtside during this year's NBA All-Star festivities. The "Purple Heart" style pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers, donning the team's signature purple and gold color scheme.

Look for the "Concrete Jungle" and the "Purple Heart" Puma RS-Dreamer styles to arrive on Aug. 21 at Puma.com, Footlocker.com and at select retailers for $125 each.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma