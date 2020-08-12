After a successful launch last month, the next release for J. Cole's Puma RS-Dreamer is happening soon.

Next up for Cole's signature basketball model is the "Blood, Sweat and Tears" iteration that was previewed by the man himself on social media this past weekend, and now we're learning that it's arriving next month. As the name suggests, this pair pays homage to the amount of work that's needed for an individual to accomplish their dreams. The shoe sports a predominately red color scheme, while white piping and a translucent outsole complete the look.

The "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" colorway for J. Cole's Puma RS-Dreamer is releasing on Aug. 17 exclusively at Puma.com and FootLocker.com. The retail price is set at $125.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma

Image via Puma