Following a limited pre-release yesterday, we have confirmation that Human Made's latest Adidas collection is releasing again this week.

The Japanese streetwear brand has put its spin on the Rivalry Low, Stan Smith, and Campus, giving each silhouette three distinct new colorways. The most striking pairs within the group are the Rivalry Lows and according to Nigo, the color palette pays homage to '03. The brand has collaborate on the Stan Smith before, and it is once again featured—this time altering the tongue and heel tab with Human Made branding. Rounding out the collection are three tonal makeups of the Campus with the signature heart logo printed on the heel.

The latest Human Made x Adidas collection is releasing globally on August 6 at Adidas.com and at select retailers for $140-$150.

Image via Human Made

