Foot Locker has brought its Power Store concept to the West Coast. Tthe retailer's community-focused store in Compton opened its doors to the public yesterday.

The new store will serve as a hub for hyped releases, but will also show support for the Compton community by housing a wide array of displays made by local artists within a five-mile radius of the store. Some of the features that shoppers can expect in this 12,000 square foot store include an elevated retail experience for in-person shopping or through its online services and dedicated activation space for hosting ongoing community events.

“As part of our commitment to bring the best localized expression of Foot Locker to consumers, we are excited to expand our Power Store model to the West Coast with a new location in Compton. Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer," said Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S.

This new Foot Locker Compton Power Store is located at 205 E. Compton Blvd and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.