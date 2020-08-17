Now, more than ever, athletes are using their platform to speak out against racism and police brutality across the country, and the latest to do so are WNBA greats Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird who have partnered with Flight Club to auction off exclusive sneakers in a show show support.

Today, Flight Club announced that bidding for Taurasi's Nike LeBron 17 "Future Air" and Bird's custom Nike Kyrie 6 has begun. Each pair features the names of Black women who have lost their lives at the hands of police brutality. It's also worth noting that both pairs are game-worn and signed on the midsole.

To participate, fans will need to comment their bid on the resell shop's dedicated Instagram post with bidding restricted to increments of $100. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Breonna Taylor Foundation. The auction will remain active until Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. EST with the winners announced via Flight Club's Instagram story on Aug. 22. Readers who want to bid for the exclusive sneakers can do so here.

Image via Flight Club

