Fear of God's subsidiary Essentials line could introduce a new collaboration with Converse soon after leaked images of the next sneaker project surfaced.

Thanks to a first look provided by Instagram user swingchickenwings, the Jerry Lorenzo-led fashion label will introduce what appears to be a new version of the Chuck Taylor All-Star silhouette fused with design elements from FOG's 101 model. Unlike the muted color palettes from its previous collabs, this pair dons a multicolored graphic on the canvas upper while co-branding is applied to the soles.

Launch details including release date and pricing for this FOG Essentials x Converse have not yet been announced by the brands, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

Image via spicychickenwings