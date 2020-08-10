Fresh off of a sold-out Question Mid collaboration, streetwear designer Eric Emanuel is putting his spin on another Reebok Classic, this time with the Club C.

According to the brand, the latest collab will consist of four colorways inspired by the back to school season as well as Emanuel's affinity for back-to-school shopping when he was growing up. The shoes wear a white-based leather upper with a choice of purple, red, blue, and orange accents, while a collegiate-inspired "EE" logo is stamped on the insole.

"The Club C is the first shoe I have done that I can honestly say is an everyday shoe, and that makes me so happy," says Emanuel. "I am a creature of habit and tend to wear the same shoes for months at a time; I get hooked on the silhouette until something new catches my eye. I am saving tons of each color for myself as I want to wear these FOREVER."

All four colorways of Eric Emanuel's Reebok Club C "Back to School" pack are releasing on EricEmanuel.com starting on Aug. 14, with the orange being exclusive to the site, while the purple, red and blue colorways will launch globally on Reebok.com and at select retailers on Aug. 21. The shoes are priced at $110 each.

