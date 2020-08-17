A follow-up to the "Grey Gull" collaboration that released last year, popular UK-based retailer End Clothing is once again using birds as inspiration for this upcoming project with New Balance.

As the name suggests, this "Grey Heron" New Balance 1500 wears the colors of the long-legged bird that's generally found throughout the coast of Europe. The upper is constructed with a premium pigskin suede upper in soft grey tones representing the body of the bird, while blue and orange accents are used to mimic its beak. It sits atop an Encap-cushioned midsole.

The drawing for this End Clothing x New Balance 1500 "Grey Heron" is currently open on Endclothing.com and will last until its Aug. 21 release date. Retail pricing is set at $179.

Image via End Clothing

Image via End Clothing

Image via End Clothing