In would have been the debut of his new Under Armour PR3 sneaker today, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that the release has been postponed following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Johnson issued a statement on his Twitter account. "Out of respect for Jacob Blake & his family we’ll postpone our @projectrock @underarmour PR3 launch today," he said "I'll keep you posted on our relaunch date. Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity."

The Rock first inked an endorsement deal with the Baltimore-based brand in 2016, which resulted in the release of co-branded apparel, accessories, and his own signature sneakers. The PR3 will be the third installment of the Under Armour Project Rock series, which he has already teased images of on Instagram. As of now, there are no release details for the PR3, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.