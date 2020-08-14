Rick Williams' Distinct Life continues to channel his "Inspire" ethos through its sneaker releases on its latest collaboration with Puma.

Having already been featured in their initial "Inspire" pack that dropped during the tail-end of 2019, the Puma California is once again used for the ongoing project. This "Inspire 124C" collab features a tonal yellow color scheme, which is a signature hue for the agency, with the word "Inspire" on the medial side. Distinct Life's "1/10" branding is found on the tongue and insole.

The agency says that 10 percent of the sales will benefit the Detroit-based non-profit organization Yunion/Cave Of Adullam Transformational Training Academy, which provides mentorship through martial arts programs.

"As an agency, we enjoy our design and product work with our partners but our aim is to create meaningful dialog and opportunity. We want to do our part in the collective movement of moving our communities and youth forward, and the Yunion is an excellent representation of that," says Distinct Life via a statement.

Readers can pick up Distinct Life's Puma California "Inspire 124C" collab now on Distinctlife.com for a retail price of $110.

Image via Distinct Life