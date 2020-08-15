After sharing multiple teasers on social media, we now have confirmation of what to expect from Dime's latest New Balance collaboration.

According to End. Clothing, the Montreal-based skatewear label has chosen the 860 V2 for its first sneaker project with New Balance arriving in contrasting blue and grey-based colorways. Since the shoe was introduced in 2011, it remains one of the more under-the-radar silhouettes despite boasting a tech-heavy design thanks to its ABZORB and N-ergy cushioned tooling.

Although Dime hasn't confirmed the release details for its New Balance 860 V2 collab, it will release on Aug. 28 at End. Clothing for $165 each.

Image via End Clothing

