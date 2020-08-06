Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier talks about sneakers ahead of his third fight with Stipe Miocic. He compares Stipe to a pair of sneakers, talks about Jon Jones losing his Nike deal, discusses his own sneaker history, and more.
Daniel Cormier Roasts Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones Over Sneakers
Watch the latest episode of Full Size Run.
Originally published on Complex