Adidas’ A-ZX series of sneaker releases continues with the letter C being represented by a new collaboration with Concepts.

The Boston-based boutique has selected the city’s iconic Boston marathon as its muse, which is regarded by many runners as one of the most challenging long-distance races. The collaborative ZX 9000 shown here is wrapped in an ultra-reflective crinkled silver leather, which is a nod to the mylar recovery blankets used to keep runners warm after they complete the run. Linking back to the series are branded aglets along with a commemorative A-ZX box.

Priced at $140, the Concepts x Adidas ZX 9000 is releasing exclusively at Adidas.com/A-ZX, Cncpts.com, and at Concepts stores on Sept. 6, followed by a global launch happening on Sept. 12.

Image via CNCPTS

Image via CNCPTS