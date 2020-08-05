Even though the Nike SB Dunk Low has been around since it was introduced in the early 2000s, the revitalized model may have just gotten its wildest colorway yet with the help of Berlin-based skate shop Civilist.

Thanks to a first look shared by wavegod_the-legend, we're seeing a very colorful combination on the upper of the SB Dunk Low that's possibly inspired by the hues generated from a Doppler radar weather map, which is a graphic that was also printed the insole of another unreleased Civilist collab that surfaced in May. To match the multicolored execution, additional sets of laces are also included in red, blue, yellow, and orange while Civilist branding is found beneath the Swoosh.

It remains to be seen what the connection between this pair and the still-unreleased version from May is, but more information should be known soon.

There's currently no word on when this Civilist x Nike SB Dunk Low is releasing but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the weeks ahead.