Bodega's "No Days Off" and "No Bad Days" New Balance 997S collaborations were some of the brand's most celebrated releases of 2019 and now, a sequel could be in the works.

Spotted on the feet of Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard yesterday is what appears to be the brands' next collab. The shoe features a combination of materials including mesh, leather and suede in a layout similar to the aforementioned "No Bad Days" collab. Further adding to the speculation is the rubber lightning bolt tongue tab that appeared on both of the previous Bodega x New Balance 997S styles.

As of now, Bodega hasn't confirmed that another New Balance 997S collab is releasing, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for new developments as they become available.