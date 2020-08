Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week, Memphis rapper Blocboy JB talks about how his mom worked for Nike, hustling sneakers off her discount, getting Jordans from Drake, and the best sneakers to do the Shoot dance in.

