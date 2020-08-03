The summer is nearing its end but there are still plenty of Air Jordan retro releases to look forward to this month.

August starts off with multiple iterations of the popular Air Jordan 1 High including in "Satin Snake" dropping in women's sizing, the return of the CO.JP "Tokyo" colorway that was once exclusive to Japan, and the new Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Zen Green" arriving mid-August.

This month also features releases from the brand's Fall 2020 Air Jordan lineup including the "Denim" and "Laser Orange" Air Jordan 3 styles, and the "Stone Blue" Air Jordan 12. What's expected to be the most anticipated release for this month are the two Union x Air Jordan 4 styles including the global launch of the "Off Noir" colorway, and the "Guava Ice" makeup that's dropping exclusively at Union.

Read on for the full rundown of what's releasing from Jordan Brand this month.