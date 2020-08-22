After releasing a Carolina-inspired colorway during last year's NBA All-Star Weekend, Jordan Brand is releasing another "UNC"-flavored Air Jordan 9 soon.

According to zSneakerheadz, a new "University Blue" Jordan 9 will hit shelves before the end of the year. A first look shared by Upcycle_sneaks reveals a color-blocking similar to the original "Space Jam" iteration but switches up the red accents with light blue including on the tongue tag, heel tab, and midsole.

As of now, Jordan Brand hasn't confirmed the release info for the "University Blue" Air Jordan 9 but the pair is expected to drop this fall/holiday season. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

Air Jordan 9 Retro "University Blue"

Release Date: Fall/Holiday 2020

Color: White/University Blue/Black

Style #: CT8019-140

Price: $190