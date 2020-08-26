Following the release of the "Michigan" Air Jordan 5 earlier this year, it looks like a new school-inspired colorway of the signature model may be hitting stores next year.

Both Sneaker Files and zSneakerheadz report that an upcoming "Oregon Ducks" Air Jordan 5 may be dropping sometime during Fall 2020. The retro is expected to follow the same scheme as the player exclusive version that was previously given out to the university's basketball team, but like the aforementioned "Michigan" colorway, sans the official school logos that were featured on the tongue and heel. Note that the pair pictured above is the PE version of the shoe, as an early look at the rumored release has not yet surfaced.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the "Oregon Ducks" Air Jordan 5 is releasing in Fall 2020. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/26): Here's an official look at the "Oregon" Air Jordan 5 that's scheduled to launch at select retailers on Sept. 12. Retail pricing is set at $225.

Air Jordan 5 Retro SE "Oregon Ducks"

Release Date: 09/12/20

Color: Apple Green/Black-Yellow Strike-Black

Style #: CK6631-307

Price: $225

Image via Nike

