If the upcoming denim-adorned "Fire Red" Air Jordan 3 wasn't enough for you, we've got some good news.

As part of Jordan Brand's ongoing resurrection of its CO.JP series (which includes this weekend's "Metallic Silver" Jordan 1, originally released in 2001), the Air Jordan 3 Retro will be joining the fray with a nearly identical take on the denim "Fire Red" colorway. Separating this exclusive version from its stateside counterpart is the branding on the translucent heel, which swaps the traditional "Nike" text with its Japanese translation (ナイキ).

Despite an official confirmation, it's likely that this pair was intended to be released in celebration of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which has been postponed due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, it appears this Japan-exclusive will release, including a range of sizes for the whole family down to toddler.

While release details for this CO.JP variation remain unconfirmed, the U.S. version of the denim "Fire Red" Air Jordan 3 will release on Aug. 1.

UPDATE (08/03): According to zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE-T CO.JP "Denim" is releasing exclusively in Japan on Aug. 7 via SNKRS and at select retailers for ¥23,650, which is roughly $200. There's currently no word that this colorway is launching globally but we'll update you if anything changes.

Air Jordan 3 Retro SE-T CO.JP "Denim"

Release Date: 08/07/2020

Color: White/Fire Red/Black

Style #: CZ6433-100

Price: $200

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike