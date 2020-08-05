Looking ahead to what Jordan Brand has in the works for 2021 includes a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 14 reportedly hitting retail.

According to Soleheatonfeet, a "Black/Particle Grey/Multi-Color/White‬" makeup of Michael Jordan's 14th signature sneaker is releasing during Summer '21. Given its far-off release date, an early look at the pair has yet to surface, but a rendering from ZSneakerheadz suggests a combination of black and grey shades on the upper, while a splash of color is seen on the midsole's shank plate.

This iteration of the Air Jordan 14 is expected to arrive sometime during Summer 2021. We'll continue to follow up with new developments as they become available.

Air Jordan 14 Retro

Release Date: Summer 2021

Color: Black/Particle Grey/Multi-Color/White

Style #: ‪487471-001‬

Price: $190