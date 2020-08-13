Jordan Brand's release plans for 2021 continue to be spoiled early with rumors of a new Air Jordan 13 drop surfacing months before its scheduled arrival.

According to the powerhouse leaker account Soleheatonfeet, the Air Jordan 13 in a Chicago Bulls-like "Gym Red/Flint Grey-White-Black" color scheme is releasing during Spring '21. Given its far-off release date, actual images of the shoe have yet to surface, but the mock-up photo from zSneakerheadz suggests a color-blocking similar to the classic "Flint" makeup, but replaces the blue with red.

Also reportedly on the way for the Air Jordan 13 Retro next year is a new "Starfish" colorway that's said to be dropping in January.

As of now, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the release, but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.