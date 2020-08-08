Mostly known for its Bulls-inspired iterations, the Air Jordan 12 also includes classic blue-accented colorways in its lineup, such as the OG "Obsidian" and retros like "French Blue" and "Nubuck." Perhaps that's a good sign for the latest pair to hit the rumor mill, expected to hit stores later this year.

According to ZSneakerheadz, "Stone Blue" Air Jordan 12s are in the works for a summer launch. While images have yet to surface, the provided mock-up and color description suggests an all-blue colorway with different variations of the hue featured throughout.

We'll keep you posted on any new developments and will update with images as soon as they become available here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (08/08): Here's an official look at the "Indigo" Air Jordan 12 that's slated to release on Aug. 22 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $190.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Indigo"

Release Date: 08/22/20

Color: Stone Blue/Legend Blue-Obsidian

Style #: 130690-404

Price: $190

Image via Nike

