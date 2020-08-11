It appears that the "Reverse Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 isn't the only new style releasing during the holiday season, as a new "Dark Concord" colorway is reportedly also in the works.

According to zSneakerheadz and Soleheatonfeet, this pair will feature the iconic "Flu Game" color blocking, but red has been swapped for dark concord covering the mudguard and outsole. It's worth noting that leaked images have yet to surface, but the aforementioned accounts have provided a mock-up of the future release.

The Jordan 12 Retro "Dark Concord" is currently slated to drop on Oct. 17 for $19. Check back soon for updates.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Dark Concord"

Release Date: 10/17/20

Color: Black/Black-Dark Concord

Style #: CT8013-005

Price: $190

UPDATE (08/11): Here's a first look at the "Dark Concord" Air Jordan 12 courtesy of zSneakerheadz. The pair is rumored to release at select retailers on Oct. 17 for $190.

Image via zsneakerheadz

Image via zsneakerheadz