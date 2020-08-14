The annual tradition of Jordan Brand releasing an Air Jordan 11 during the holidays will reportedly continue in 2020. With the return of the classic "Bred" Air Jordan 11 next month, fans can expect a brand new colorway of the popular model to drop around this time next year as well.

According to both Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, the upcoming iteration will feature a "Black/White-Metallic Silver-Clear" color scheme that's executed in a black-based upper with hits of metallic silver on the heel's Jumpman and '23' branding. The look is completed with a contrasting white midsole and an icy blue translucent outsole. An early look is not yet available but a mock-up image gives fans a preview to the upcoming style.

While not yet confirmed by Jordan Brand, this new Air Jordan 11 is scheduled to release in the 2020 holiday season for a retail price of $220.

UPDATE (07/03): New shots of 2020's Air Jordan 11 holiday release has leaked via Earlygvng revealing new details including the traditional "23" logo changed to "25" on the sock liner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the model's original launch in 1995.

UPDATE (07/05): New images via Hanzuying give us an even more detailed look at this year's holiday Air Jordan 11 release.

UPDATE (08/14): The latest "25th Anniversary" Air Jordan 11 photos via earlygvng showcase a newly designed shoebox to accompany the sneakers.

Air Jordan 11 Retro "25th Anniversary"

Release Date: 12/12/20

Color: Black/Multi-Color/White/Multi-Color

Style #: CT8012-011

Price: $220

