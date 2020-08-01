Although there's a lot of uncertainty regarding Jordan Brand's annual Quai 54 streetball tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's accompanying Air Jordan sneakers may have leaked.

According to py_rates, this year's Quai 54 collection will be highlighted by two new "Sail/Baroque Brown/Team Orange" and "Sail/Black/Team Orange/ Racer Blue" colorways of the Air Jordan 6 along with the Air Jordan 1 Low dressed in "Sail/Team Orange/Baroque Brown." While an early look at the upcoming styles has yet to surface, the leaker account has provided a mock-up depiction for the Jordan 1 Low. Also included in the capsule is the Break Slide along with a new Jordan AJNT23 silhouette that has yet to be revealed.

The Jordan Brand-sponsored Quai 54 event has typically been held during the last weekend of June in Paris, but may be delayed this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. Check back soon to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (06/24): Official images have leaked of one of two "Quai 54" Air Jordan 6 styles reportedly dropping next month, but a release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

UPDATE (07/02): Official images of the second "Quai 54" Air Jordan 6 colorway via Nike.

UPDATE (07/11): After recently surfacing in a second colorway, we're now learning that the first Air Jordan 6 "Quai 54" is releasing overseas on July 18 including at retailers like End. Clothing. Release info surrounding the latter pair has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for further developments in the weeks ahead.

UPDATE (08/01): After dropping overseas last month, the "Quai 54" Air Jordan 6 style pictured directly below is releasing on SNKRS and at select retailers on Aug. 8 for $200.

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Quai 54”

Release Date: 08/08/20

Color: Sail/Black-Team Orange-Racer Blue

Style #: CZ4152-101

Price: $200

Air Jordan 6 Retro “Quai 54”

Release Date: 07/18/20

Color: Sail/Total Orange-Gum Light Brown-Baroque Brown

Style #: CZ4152-100

Price: $200

