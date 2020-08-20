With plenty of new Air Jordan 1 High styles already expected to drop throughout the early portion of next year, there may be none as vibrant as the latest pair to surface.

According to a new report from Soleheatonfeet, an Jordan 1 High styled in a "Light Fusion Red/White/Laser Orange/Black" color scheme will hit shelves in Spring 2021. An early rendering shared by zSneakerheadz shows a "Chicago"-like color blocking on the upper, but the red overlays are replaced with pink, while light orange Swooshes are found on the sides.

As of now, the release details for this Air Jordan 1 High haven't been confirmed by Jordan Brand, but we'll follow up with updates as they become available.

Air Jordan 1 High OG

Release Date: Spring 2021

Color: Light Fusion Red/White/Laser Orange/Black

Style #: 555088-603

Price: $170