Following a series of well-received projects dating back to last spring, sporty New York label Aimé Leon Dore appears to once again be linking up with New Balance on an archival silhouette.

Earlier today, founder Teddy Santis previewed a dual-branded New Balance 1300, styled in green suede with an aged tongue and classic reflective 'N' branding. Followers of Santis may have noticed two 1300s hiding in plain sight on a recent Instagram post.

Release details haven't been announced, but the teaser possibly indicates that we'll get a full look and more information soon. We'll keep you updated here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (08/12): Founder Teddy Santis shares a detailed look at Aimé Leon Dore's next New Balance 1300 collab, revealing a previously-unseen pink colorway, although the release info still remains unknown.