There are plenty of new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles reportedly on the way this year including the latest colorway rumored for a Summer 2020 release.

Thanks to the sneaker leaker account hanzuying is a first look at the "Israfil" iteration of the popular model, which makes use of a blue and beige Primeknit upper as well as an orange mesh stripe along the lateral side of the shoe. The aforementioned color combination continues onto the tooling with a blue Boost midsole and a light brown translucent outsole.

As of now, Adidas hasn't announced the release details for the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Israfil" but it's slated to launch at select Adidas Yeezy stockists this summer for $220. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (08/17): Adidas has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Israfil" is releasing on Aug. 22 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers and will be available in full-family sizing for retail prices ranging from $140 to $220.

Image via Adidas