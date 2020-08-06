Adidas has given the Ultra Boost multiple updates since it hit the market in 2015 and it looks like the next variation of the running sneaker is in the works.

Retail images of what's being called the Ultra Boost 2021 have surfaced courtesy of US_11. Based on the images provided, the sneaker features new design including a significantly thicker Boost midsole towards the heel compared to previous versions of the shoe. Elsewhere, the upper incorporates a familiar Primeknit upper that's paired with a lacing cage on the sides and a molded heel counter for stability.

Release details for this next Adidas Ultra Boost model have not been shared by the brand, but we'll keep you updated as additional info is revealed.