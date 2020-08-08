It was only a matter of time before Adidas decided to pair together the popular Ultra Boost sneaker with its innovative Futurecraft 4D technology to create a new Ultra 4D running sneaker coming soon.

Seen in early images shared by yankeekicks, the model features the Primeknit upper of the Ultra Boost,while the signature Boost cushioning is replaced by a 4D-printed midsole. The innovative tooling is created by a process called digital light synthesis that uses both light and oxygen. Unlike the traditional "Ultra Boost" branding found on the heel counter, it has been replaced with "Ultra 4D," which is the expected name of this unreleased model.

As of now, Adidas has yet to officially unveil the official details regarding the upcoming Ultra 4D but stay tuned to Sole Collector for future updates.

UPDATE (08/08): Adidas has confirmed that the Ultra 4D will make its retail debut in the "OG" Ultra Boost colorway on Aug. 13 arriving exclusively on the Adidas app. It will retail for $220.

