Adidas is looking ahead to the fall/winter seasons with the latest offerings from its outdoor-focused Terrex line available this month.

The Three Stripes has unveiled its new Protohype collection that includes the Terrex Two Ultra Parley ($200), Terrex Two Parley ($170), and Agravic BOA ($150) silhouettes that are versatile enough to hit the city trails or the great outdoors. As the names suggest, both the Terrex Two Ultra Parley and Terrex Two Parley are created with Parley's sustainable Ocean Plastic yarn with the first pair more suited for long-distance activities while the latter is geared towards mid to long-distance runs. The Agravic BOA offers the innovative boa fit system on the upper that's designed to give wearers a custom fit for the alpine terrains.

The Adidas Terrex "Protohype" collection is releasing sometime this month on Adidas.com/outdoor as well as at select retailers.

The Adidas Terrex Agravic BOA, Image via Adidas