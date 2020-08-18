Shortly after teasing a new project on social media, the collaboration between New York City-based streetwear brand Noah and Adidas has been revealed.

The latest drop recalls Noah founder Brendon Babenzien's fond memories of growing up in Long Island and his affinity for aquatic life and running, which is why it makes sense that this project features Parley Ocean Plastics. Pulled from the Three Stripes' design archives, Noah revitalizes the SL72 silhouette along with putting its spin on the performance-based SL20. Each pair features a PrimeBlue upper which is a recycled knit material made from plastics intercepted from ocean shores.

Additional items from the drop include a crewneck sweatshirt, t-shirt, shorts, a shoulder bag, and socks all created with recycled fabrics.

The Adidas Originals by Noah collection releases globally on Aug. 27 at Adidas.com and at select retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas