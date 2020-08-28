Adidas will continue to show its support in demanding justice for Jacob Blake and ongoing cases of police brutality by halting this weekend's sneaker releases.

According to the brand, every sneaker drop that was scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday have been postponed, with the exception of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's DON Issue #2. Mitchell will be donating all of his proceeds sold within the next 45 hours through Adidas' website and stores to a college scholarship fund for the children of Blake. The brand will match Mitchell's donation of up to $45,000 for a total of $90,000 towards Blake's kids.

The Three Stripes also voiced its position on the ongoing social issues via its social media platforms yesterday by stating "We support all players and coaches across sport who are using their platforms to demand justice. Black Lives Matter."

Read Adidas' official statement below.

"Adidas stands in solidarity with athletes, coaches, and cultural leaders driving positive disruption and demanding justice for the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and the many whose lives have been impacted by systemic racism.

Donovan Mitchell and Adidas will donate all proceeds from the sales of the D.O.N. Issue #2 launching today, up to $90,000, to a college scholarship fund for the children of Jacob Blake.

In support of those voices being heard, all other product releases scheduled to launch this weekend will be postponed across Adidas stores, adidas.com, the Adidas app and Confirmed."