Last night, Portland Trailblazers’ All-Star point guard Damian Lillard proved why he's one of the best players in the NBA after scoring 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks, matching his career-high. In honor of his latest feat, Adidas just dropped the prices of his signature sneakers to $61.

Currently still available on Adidas' website is a wide selection of Dame 6 colorways, while the lone iteration of the Dame 5 has sold out. Lillard has been signed to the Three Stripes since he entered the league in 2012, and two years later, the Dame 1 released. So far, he has released six signature sneakers, with word that a seventh model could be dropping before the end of the year.

It's worth noting that the specific colorway Lillard was wearing is scheduled to release tomorrow on Adidas.com, which is currently also listed with a $61 price tag.