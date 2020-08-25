After being discontinued in 2018, Adidas has announced the official relaunch of the Confirmed app.

Last week, a landing page loaded on the brand’s website with a cryptic message suggesting that something is arriving on Aug. 25 along with a field where fans can subscribe to be alerted about the project. Today, the Adidas unveiled the new and improved Confirmed app, which is now available to download exclusively in the U.S. on both Apple and Android devices.

Adidas Confirmed, which debuted in 2015, was the digital hub for fans to discover and reserve some of its most hyped releases before it was integrated with the current Adidas app. The latest version of the app isn't only a place to secure limited drops either—the brand says it will also offer digital experiences including never-before-seen content behind current and future projects.

Some of the upcoming releases that will be dropping on Adidas Confirmed include Sean Wotherspoon's SuperEarth Superstar collab as well as the Three Stripes' debut project with Noah.