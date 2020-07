Initially previewed at Off-White's Fall/Winter 2020/21 runway show in February, Virgil Abloh's Air Jordan 4 collaboration will finally make its retail debut in the "Sail" colorway this weekend. Prior to its launch, Jordan Brand has provided a full breakdown of the stores that will be carrying the release.

Given the limited nature of this drop, it's recommended that fans contact their local shops in a timely manner regarding specific release procedures to secure the pair. If all else fails, Nike will also be launching the collab on July 25 at 10 a.m. ET via The Draw on SNKRS for $200.

Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro Women's

Release Date: 07/25/20

Color: Sail/Muslin-White-Black

Style #: CV9388-100

Price: 200

Where to buy the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro Women's "Sail":

NORTH AMERICA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Jumpman CHI/LA

Jumpman TORONTO

House of Innovation NYC

NIKELAB

NORTH AMERICA RETAILERS

A MA MANIERE

BODEGA

BOWS & ARROWS

CAPSULE

COLLABORATOR

CONCEPTS

CORPORATE

CRÈME

DOVER STREET MARKET

EXTRA BUTTER

FEATURE

H.LORENZO

HIRSHLEIFERS

KITH

LAPSTONE AND HAMMER

LIVESTOCK

NORDSTROM NXN

NOTRE

ONENESS

POLITICS

RSVP

SHOE GALLERY

SOCIAL STATUS

SOLE FLY LLC

ST ALFREDS

SVRN

THE DARKSIDE INITIATIVE

TROPHY ROOM

UBIQ

UNDEFEATED

WISH

XHIBITION

EUROPE NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

BASTILLE

DXB23

EUROPE RETAILERS

1290 SQM

AMONGST FEW

BOTTEGA BACK DOOR

BSTN STORE

CONCEPTS DUBAI

DSM

END

FOOT PATROL

FOOTDISTRICT

MAHA

NAKED

NET-A-PORTER

OFF WHITE

OFFSPRING SELFRIDGES

ONEBLOCK D

OPIUM

OQIUM

OVERKILL

PATTA

B.V

PIGALLE

SHINZO

SI VAS DESCALZO

SLAM JAM

SNEAKERHEAD

SNEAKERSNSTUFF

SOLEBOX

WUNDER

GREATER CHINA NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

House of Innovation SHANGHAI

GREATER CHINA RETAILERS

1 EAST CHANGAN

1 HONGXING

108 ZHONGSHANXI

128 ZHONGJIE

139 NANDONG

16 SONGGAO

188 JIEFANGXI

188 MINZU

2 ZHONGSHANNAN

218 TIANHE

5 XINGHUO

546 YANAN

6 NANMENWAI

688 JIEFANG

77 SONGHU

8 WELLINGTON

9 GUANGHUA

9668 SHENNAN

99 HUBIN DONG

COLOR TJ

FRUITION

HER

JUICE HK

PHANTACI

PS7 LAB

SKP BJ

SOULGOODS SH

WZK BJ

WZK SH

XH55

XI15 LAB

PACIFIC NIKE AND JORDAN STORES

Jumpman SEOUL

PACIFIC RETAILERS

Atmos Pink

Tokyo 23

Kith

United Arrows

H

Titan T0

Supply

Sneaker boy

AMY

Drops

Dionysos