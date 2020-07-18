While many of us are hoping to grab the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan 4s next weekend, Dennis Rodman just added a few of Virgil Abloh's elusive collabs to his sneaker collection and it came straight from the designer himself.
The NBA legend took to Instagram today to share his latest gift, which included personalized versions of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 "UNC," and two pairs of the Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 in Serena Williams' "Queen" colorway and in the "Black" make-up. Unlike the retail release, Rodman's pairs feature custom "AIR WORM" detailing on the midsole written by Abloh. Check out his reaction below.
Other notable recipients of custom Off-White Nikes include Micheal Jordan, Naomi Campbell, and Drake.