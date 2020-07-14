After being hinted at by Union owner Chris Gibbs, the Los Angeles streetwear pioneers are continuing to tease an Air Jordan 4 project.

The latest teaser includes an image of designer Tinker Hatfield's original Air Jordan 4 sketch from 1988, which is possibly indicative of the direction Union will head with its collaboration. Key differences between this sketch and the retail version of the Air Jordan 4 include a zebra-embossed durabuck overlay and the extension of breathable mesh across the full length of the tongue.

Image via Union

At this time, there's still no release details for the Union x Air Jordan 4, but it looks like the collab can be considered a lock at this point.

UPDATE (07/14): After months of speculation, leaker py_rates is suggesting that the Union x Air Jordan 4 collab could be hitting shelves in two colorways on Aug. 15 for $250 each. The project will reportedly include the "Off Noir/Lt Fusion Red-Brigade Blue" makeup rumored to release at select retailers worldwide while the "Guava Ice/Lt Fusion Red-Light Bone" colorway is expected to drop exclusively at Union. As of now, the brands have yet to confirm the collab but stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates in the weeks ahead.