After surfacing courtesy of LeBron James' close friend Frankie Walker and being spotted on the feet of King James himself, clearer details are surfacing on Titan's new Nike LeBron 17 Low collaboration.

This time around, the Manila retailer will switch things up from the blue "Agimat" theme seen on prior releases for a red makeup that includes a bevy of details paying respect to Titan's heritage. The store, which places an emphasis on basketball, has a deep-rooted relationship with James that continues here with their second official collaboration.

According to a press release from Titan, this LeBron 17 Low is highlighted by a circular tongue graphic featuring a globe atop James' signature crown logo and 17 stars representing each of the NBA veteran's seasons in the league. LeBron's "strive for greatness" ethos is also included on the tongue in Filipino, while Titan's lightning bolt logo completes the tongue patch. Elsewhere on the sneaker, the upper is adorned with details that celebrate Titan's first ten years. Hardly short on details, this collab also features custom insoles printed with "Manila" on the left and "world" on the right shoe.

Image via Titan

With a retail price of $160, the Titan x Nike LeBron 17 Low is set to launch globally on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Titan x Nike LeBron 17 Low

Release Date: 08/08/20

Color: University Red/Metallic Gold

Style #: CD5008-600

Price: $160

Image via Titan

Image via Titan

Image via Titan

Image via Titan

Image via Titan

Image via Titan