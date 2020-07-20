Since its inception in 2011 when Joe La Puma took Jim Jones sneaker shopping at Flight Club in New York City, celebrities have tried to outdo each other and purchase some of the most exclusive and rare sneakers on the market. But sometimes, their purchases end up being good investments. Whether getting Air Yeezys for the low or Travis Scott Air Jordans for retail, these are the biggest steals.
The Biggest Steals in Sneaker Shopping History
Find out which sneakers have gone up in value the most.
Originally published on Complex