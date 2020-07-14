On this episode of #LIFEATCOMPLEX Presents Sneaker Battle we have two incredible ladies gracing the battle stage. In one corner, she is a designer, illustrator, and overall wizard with the pen: Reina Koyano aka VivaLaReina. And in the other corner, her hosting resume stretches longer than some of the viewers entire sneaker collection; she is a Complex alumni and overall sweetheart, Miss Tamara Dhia. Enjoy the episode and let us know who won this battle.