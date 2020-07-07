Supreme's longstanding partnership with Vans continues in 2020 with a brand new sneaker collection dropping this week.

Dubbed "Hole Punch Denim," the latest offering consists of the SK8-Hi Pro and the Slip-On Pro dressed in black and blue-based colorways. Each sneaker incorporates denim on the upper, which features a hole punch pattern that was used on Supreme's release for its denim trucker jacket earlier this season. Additional details include co-branding on the heel of the vulcanized outsole.

The Supreme x Vans "Hole Punch Denim" collection releases exclusively on Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores on July 9. A Japan release will follow on July 11. Retail pricing for the collection was not revealed.

Image via Supreme

