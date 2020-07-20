It appears that there's another variation of the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon collaboration that's releasing soon.

Thanks to solebyjc and wavegod_thelegend, we have a first look at the rumored Air Zoom Spiridon KK. The latest sneaker combines design elements from the Kukini silhouette with the web-like overlays on the upper that's combined with the tooling of the Air Zoom Spiridon that's vaguely seen with the leaked images here. According to py_rates, there will be two iterations of the shoe including this leaked "White/Black/Habanero Red" makeup along with another "Black/White/Bright Cactus" that has yet to be revealed.

As of now, a release date surrounding the Stussy x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon KK has yet to be announced, but it is rumored to release sometime this spring. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (07/20): Stussy has confirmed that the Air Zoom Kukini collab is releasing on July 24 at 1 p.m. EST at Stussy.com and at select retailers. The retail pricing has yet to be revealed.