A few of the most historic Air Jordans will be available for auction soon thanks to the latest partnership between sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods and luxury auction house Christie's.

Today, the duo announced its online-only auction event dubbed Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Rarities, which offers a few of the most iconic sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during his playing days as a member of the Chicago Bulls. 11 Air Jordans will be up for grabs including the Air Jordan 7 "Olympics" seen on Jordan's feet at the gold medal game during the Summer Olympics in 1992, the Air Jordan 14 "Chicago" worn during his final practice for the Bulls, and MJ's first sneaker as an NBA pro, the Nike Air Ship.

Fans will be able to view the entire collection at Christies.com/OriginalAir starting July 23 while the auction will take place from July 30 to August 13. The shoes in the auction will be displayed at Christie's New York gallery located on 20 Rockefeller Plaza by appointments only. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from one of the top sales will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

