Seemingly out of nowhere, Zara has dropped a new sneaker collaboration with the gaming company Sony.

The model in question is named the PlayStation Interactive Sneaker and is available on Zara's website right now. The design itself features a heel cushioning unit reminiscent of the Nike Air Max 270, which isn't beyond the realm of possibilities considering that the brand has had a history of creating spin-offs from competitors including these Nike KD 7 and Adidas Yeezy Boost 750 lookalikes.

Prior to Zara, the Swoosh was the last brand to collaborate with Sony's PlayStation in 2018 when they released a series of PG 2.5 styles along with a new Air Force 1 Low at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

For readers who are interested, the Sony x Zara PlayStation Interactive Sneakers are available now on Zara.com for $49.90.

Image via Zara

Image via Zara