A new spin on an OG Air Jordan colorway, pair inspired by a Tinker Hatfield sketch, and the latest footwear from Kanye West highlight this week of releases.

Drops kick off on Wednesday with the "Purple Grape" Air Jordan 5. That retro is followed up by the Nike ISPA Overreact Flyknit, Nike ACG Air Zoom AO, and New Balance "First Light" collection all hitting stores on Thursday. On Friday, the "Concord Sketch" Air Jordan 11 Low arrives. Releases wrap up on Saturday with the "Bone" Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN and "Smoke Grey" Air Jordan 1.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's biggest releases below.